Customers of Dawson Springs City Water and Sewer may notice crews inspecting the city's sewer system in the coming weeks and months, according to an announcement made by the system.
A study will be done by inspection crews, who will open and enter manholes in the streets. The crew will also do smoke testing, which will help find breaks in the sewer lines. The smoke is harmless and odorless, sewer officials said in the announcement. If smoke enters your home, you might have some faulty plumbing or your drain trap is dried up. Those who have drains that are seldomly used should add water to the drain. If smoke enters your home, contact a member of the smoke testing crew to help locate the issue. A plumber should also be consulted.
Residents are also being notified that workers will need access to the easements to get to the sewer lines and manholes. Workers will not enter homes, the announcement states.
Photos will be taken of the process to help document leaks. The testing will go on for several weeks so crew members can test the entire system in shifts.
"The information gained from this study will be used to improve your sewer service and may reduce the eventual cost to ratepayers," according to the announcement on the city's Facebook page.
Those with questions can call Andy Bennett of Portland Utilities Construction Company at 931-310-9199 or Jahn Smiley at the city office at 270-797-2844.
Crew members also hung notices on doorknobs in downtown Dawson Springs on Tuesday informing citizens of the smoke testing.