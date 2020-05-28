Thirty-nine students officially received their high school diplomas Friday night at Dawson Springs High School’s drive-thru graduation.
During the parade, before the commencement ceremony, cars and families lined the streets to celebrate the graduates’ accomplishments.
“Our Class of 2020 was a stellar class, they had some top-notch folks,” said Sup. Lenny Whalen. “Some students I think are going to have a tremendous impact on the state, in the nation and everything else. The sky’s the limit for them.”
Whalen said the graduation and parade were exceptional.
“I thought it went well, and our administrative team, our staff and everybody that was involved thought it went well,” he said.
At Friday’s graduation, many students were awarded scholarship funds and top of class honors.
The high school’s valedictorian and class president was Daniel Garrett; he held the highest accumulated Grade Point Average of all his classmates. Their salutatorian was Courtney Bayer, who held the second-highest GPA.
Dawson had eight other honors graduates — Alexa Jade, Zoe Howton, Ethan Huddleston, Abigail Miller, Talan Moore, Sloane Parker, Emma Thorp and Ethan Vincent.
In all, students from Dawson were awarded over $79,000 in scholarships.
Most notably, Andrew Gilbert, who received the Merici Scholarship for $48,000 from Brescia University. Howton, who was also the class secretary, was awarded $21,567 through scholarships from WKU and several local scholarships.
Garrett was awarded $5,769 in scholarships, from Murray State and local scholarships. Bayer received $3,860 in funds through Madisonville Community College as well as other local scholarships.
Whalen said the graduation was a community effort, and he was grateful for all that helped make the night a success.
“It was a collective effort, I think it went extremely well, it’s just a great partnership that we have with the community, our parents and our students,” he said.