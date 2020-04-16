May 1 likely last school day for Dawson Springs students

Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Lenny Whalen said students will have their required time in by Friday, May 1, and he will present that date as the last day of instruction at the school board meeting Monday night.
“Being home safe is best right now,” Whalen said.
More information about wrapping up the school year will be announced soon, he added.
The plan is to still have graduation on May 22, but if it needs to be postponed for safety reasons, it will.
Meals will be handed out in the alley between the elementary and high schools from 11 a.m. to noon every Monday through April and May.
For more information, call the hotline number that corresponds with your need. The Dawson Springs Elementary School COVID-19 hotline number is 270-871-2763. The Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School COVID-19 hotline number is 270-871-2660. To contact the Dawson Springs Family Resource and Youth Service Center and to ask about meals, call 270-871-3281. The Dawson Springs board of education hotline for COVID-19 is 270-871-3261.