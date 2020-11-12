After 27 years, Groceries for Good is still going strong.
The long-standing fundraising partnership will be accepting donations until Saturday instead of a one day blitz because of COVID-19 precautions.
Groceries for Good will be happening around Madisonville to help collect food donations for Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and the James Larmouth Family Resource Center.
Groceries taking part include Kroger, Sureway and Marketplace.
“It has historically been a good fundraiser for us,” said Marci Cox, director of Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County.
Debbie Littlepage, a sales representative for The Messenger newspaper, said Groceries for Good was the idea of a former publisher for the paper, Bob Morris. She said he got the idea from his hometown and asked the sales team to help promote it.
“This is something close to my heart that I want to keep going,” said Littlepage.
This food drive is one of the biggest drives for the Christian Food Bank and there are a lot of people going without food right now, said Littlepage.
With the holiday’s coming up, Cox said they will be going through more food and they want to make sure they have enough.
“The goal is to make sure that we don’t have a time that our shelves are not full for our families,” said Cox.
The food bank serves anywhere from 50 to 55 families per day and is open three days a week. Cox said their families may range from a single person to a family of 10. They adjust how much they give based on the size of the family.
Nathan Everly, manager at Market Place, said they have been involved in Groceries for Good for as long as he has been there and they do a lot for Christian Food Bank on a daily basis.
“We are involved with them all the time, so any program they want to do or anything in the community, we are willing to help,” said Everly.
The community has been very supportive in the past, donating a lot of food causing volunteers to empty the donations bins a couple of times a day, said Everly.
Cox agreed, saying the food bank has never lacked for community support.
In past years, the Madisonville Police Department, the Madisonville Fire Department and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s office would be stationed outside one of the drop off locations to encourage people to donate. Cox said because of COVID-19, they will not be there in person but will be posting videos to their social media and the food bank’s social media to encourage community members to give.
Items that can be donated are non-perishable items like canned meats, peanut butter, soups, broths, canned vegetables, canned fruits and pasta.
Donation bins will be set up at Market Place, Kroger and Sureway.
Christian Food Bank will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to accept donations. Cox said all donations are welcome and they accept donations anytime, not just during Groceries for Good. There is a small dock in the back of the building that people can pull up to and ring the doorbell so volunteers will know to help.
“If it doesn’t work out next week, we will still be here so we will take them,” said Cox.
The food bank is also accepting monetary donations sent to P.O. Box 932, Madisonville, Ky. or through PayPal on their website, http://www.christianfood bank.us/.