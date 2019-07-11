From Progress staff reports
Kentucky State Police Post 2 out of Madisonville has released its activity report for the month of June.
Troopers at the post arrested 22 drivers who were impaired. They issued a total of 1,124 citations, 413 of which were for speeding, 78 of which were seat belt violations, 14 of which were child restraint citations and 397 of which were courtesy notices, according a news release from KSP.
The post was also involved with investigating 29 traffic crashes, assisting 114 stranded motorists and responding to 412 calls for service. Forty criminal cases were opened during June 2019 and troopers made 123 criminal arrests, the release states.
There were two fatal crashes reported in the district last month. No other details were released about the wrecks.
So far this year, there have been 14 people killed in the district. Six of the victims were wearing seat belts, while six were not. The seat belt status of the other two victims is unknown.
The Madisonville KSP post serves Caldwell, Christian, Crittenden, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd and Webster counties.