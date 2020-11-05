There will be a new face joining the Dawson Springs City Council in 2021 as Jeffrey Morris was elected to office Tuesday night.
Going off the council will be Rick Hendrickson, who finished just 30 votes outside the top six.
In all, eight candidates were vying for six city council seats. Kenneth Mitchell (564 votes), Mark McGregor (537 votes), Jo Allen, Jr. (535 votes), Martha Woolsey (523 votes), Morris (496 votes) and Dustin Vinson (481 votes) collected the most votes. Hendrickson (451 votes) and Cheryl Tosh (267 votes) finished outside the top six.
Mitchell, McGregor, Allen, Woolsey, Vinson and Hendrickson were all incumbents.
Two seats were open on the Dawson Springs Independent School Board. Jenny Bruce, who was on the ballot, had 736 votes and write-in candidate Carol Niswonger had 68 votes. Both will be joining the board.