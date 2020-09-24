Healthcare leaders in Hopkins County are pushing for the public to take part in flu vaccinations for this coming influenza season.
“It is very important that everyone get a flu shot this year,” said Denise Beach, director of the Hopkins County Health Department.
Beach said individuals can get a flu shot all the way through influenza season, which tends to be January through March, however, Beach said there have been flu cases documented as early as September before.
With the COVID-19 outbreak still going on, Beach said it is even more important to get a flu shot now.
“We are concerned we will have a flu outbreak at the same time that the COVID outbreak is still going on,” she said. “We are worried about hospital capacity and medical provider capacity if that happens.”
Beach also talked about the possibility of being infected with the flu and COVID at the same time.
“It would be the perfect storm,” she said.
The CDC recommends getting vaccinated by the end of October, according to Dr. Wayn Lipson, the cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon and chief medical officer at Baptist Health Madisonville.
“The flu shot is important because it is like wearing a mask to help keep us from getting COVID we take our flu shot just like we wear our masks, to protect ourselves but we also want to protect everyone else,” Lipson said, adding that the vaccine takes about two weeks to be effective, and that someone could still get the flu during that two week time period.
However, Lipson said patients that do receive the shot are not as sick if they do catch the flu.
Baptist Health Urgent Care locations have the flu vaccine on hand. Flu shots cost $40 for the basic flu shot and $70 for the high-dose vaccine, which is recommended for those over 65. Clinics located at 1851 North Main in Madisonville and at 1010 Medical Center Drive in Powderly. Scheduled clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sat. Sept 26 and Sat. Oct. 3 go to www.baptisthealth.com/flushot for more information.
On the COVID front, as of Friday morning, Hopkins County reported a total of 579 cases of COVID-19, which is a three case increase from Thursday. The death total remains at 38 with 474 people recovered leaving 67 active cases in the county.
To help fight the spread of COVID, Health First is now traveling to high positive rated areas in the region, and will offer an alternate means of COVID-19 testing by way of a traveling screening unit.
The unit will enhance testing already being offered at Health First clinics located in Calhoun, Clay, Earlington, Henderson, Owensboro, Morganfield, Princeton and Providence, according to Health First COVID Coordinator, Beth Devine.
“By bringing this service directly to the residents, it provides more access to testing and removes barriers such as transportation,” said Devine.
Testing is performed free of charge and is open to all ages. Parental consent is required for those younger than 18, and you do not have to be a county resident to participate.
The testing method is a mouth swab, according to Devine.
“We have done some collaborations with them and have identified pockets of high positivity for COVID and we do recommend if they are in your area as well to go get tested,” Beach said. “They are doing antibody testing and virus testing.”
To see where the unit will rotate to, visit www.healthfirstCHC.net.