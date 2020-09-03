10 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 22, 2010.
Current and former residents of Dawson Springs will gather once again on Friday for the annual Barbecue and Homecoming. This marks with 62nd year. Fourty-three prizes valued at approximately $1,500 will be given away at the raffle beginning at 10 p.m. Friday at the city park following the Barbecue.
A contingent of Lake Beshear residents received confirmation Monday that the city of Dawson Springs will do something about a pair of fences they believe were built outside the law.
Another old building, formerly Terry Brothers Lumber Co., is razed to make room for what will, in the not too distant future, be the site of a new Dawson Springs municipal building.
A service honoring the retirement of the Rev. Harley Langley of the Gospel Assembly Church in Dawson Springs as well as the birthday of his wife Betty Langley will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Matt Brantley, a 2005 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, graduated cum laude from Murray State University May 8 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in printmaking and drawing.
Two Dawson Springs residents have been named to serve on the board of directors of the Mid-West Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross for the upcoming fiscal year: Ron Hensley and Ben Zaparanick.
Leslie Mae Hamby, a fourth year pharmacy student from Dawson Springs, was named to the University of Kentucky dean’s list for the spring 2010 semester.
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 29, 2010.
With the 62nd annual Barbecue and Homecoming now in history, event organizers can breathe a sigh of relief and take a step back to analyze the outcome of the city’s longest-running tradition. The event grossed $26,792.57, up from last year.
The city of Dawson Springs will receive one of 17 Land and Water Conservation Fund grants totaling $637,381. Gov. Steve Beshear announced the awards Monday. The grant is for $65,000 for lighting and RV hookups at Riverside Park.
Jay Jackson was the winner of the grand prize ($500) at this year’s Barbecue.
Graveside services for James McKinley Price, 71, of Dawson Springs, were held Friday at Lake Grove Cemetery. The Rev. E.J. Hatton officiated. Beshear Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Cynthia Solomon, daughter of Ricky and Joy Messamore and Tim Solomon, has been selected as a finalist in the Pre-Teen Kentucky Scholarship and Recognition Program to be held Friday and Saturday in Lexington.
24 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 25, 1996.
The school board voted unanimously Monday to increase insurance coverage on all school district property by nearly 8.7%.
One person had filed candidacy papers as of Tuesday morning, July 23, for the Dawson Springs Board of Education race in the Nov. 5 election. Incumbent Rhonda Mills has filed with the Hopkins County Clerk’s office for reelection.
The 48th annual Barbecue will be held Friday, July 26, at the Community Center and the municipal park.
Miss Shannon Danielle Storms and Mr. Steven LaRue Parker were united in marriage on Saturday, July 6, at half past two o’clock in the afternoon at the First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs. Elder Jeff Winfrey performed the ceremony.
Tyler and Timothy Merrell celebrated their seventh birthdays with a party hosted by their parents on Thursday, July 11, at the municipal park. The theme was Buzz Lightyear.
The funeral for William “Bill” Heady, 44, Walton Calvert Road, will be held today at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. Eugene McKnight will officiate. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery.
Hopkins County accounted for 4.3% of Kentucky Lottery’s Western Sales Region fiscal year 1996 lottery sales of $112,254,479.
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, Aug. 1, 1996.
The 48th Barbecue was deemed a success and grossed nearly $25,000.
An out-of-state 20-year-old man died after dirt caved in on him while working in a hole about seven feet deep on Tuesday afternoon on Frederick Road.
Mr. and Mrs. Derrick Brewer, Crabtree Loop, are the parents of a boy born Tuesday, June 18, at the Regional Medical Center. The baby was named Gage Walker. He weighed seven pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long at birth.
The funeral for Mrs. Betty June Dorris, 68, East Walnut Street, held Sunday afternoon, July 28, at Beshear Funeral Home. The Rev. David Fambrough officiated. Burial was in Rosedale Cemetery.
50 years ago
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 23, 1970.
Two trustees of the Rosedale Cemetery met with the council Monday night and requested that some type of permanent organization be established to administer the cemetery.
Dr. E.J. Salas, Moline, Ill., will assume Dr. H.C. Hunt’s chiropractic practice soon, it has been announced.
Funeral services were held for Charles Earnest Legate, 19, US Navy, Tuesday afternoon at Beshear Funeral Home with the Rev. Monroe Rambo officiating. Full military graveside rites were conducted at Dunn Cemetery.
The local Y.W. Club will join with the Kentucky Jaycees, Jaycettes and members of the Women’s Clubs of Kentucky and help collect coupons from General Mills food products, which will be used to purchase a kidney machine.
After 53 combined years of teaching, Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Ausenbaugh, Hospital Road, have quit the profession to play with their grandchildren, travel and loaf.
Funeral services for Arthur Russell Dorris, 82, Nebo, were conducted Wednesday afternoon, July 15, at Johnson Island Baptist Church. The Rev. Kermit Lovelace officiated. Burial was in Dalton Cemetery.
From the files of The Dawson Springs Progress, Thursday, July 30, 1970.
After months of planning and many hours of work, everything is in readiness for the 22nd annual Dawson Springs Community Barbecue and Picnic which is held today and tonight on the New Century lot.
Housewives preparing breakfast Tuesday morning had to delay the meal for 38 minutes if they were cooking on electric ranges. Electrical service all over the city was interrupted at 7:14 Tuesday morning.
Darlene Berry was given a party to celebrate her ninth birthday June 24 by her mother, Mrs. Betty Berry.
Funeral services were held for Mrs. Lola Barnes, 85, Hopkinsville, Thursday afternoon, July 16, in the chapel of Henninger Funeral Home, Hopkinsville. Burial was in the Ilsley Cemetery.
The Dawson Springs High School varsity cheerleaders won four ribbons at the recent National Cheerleaders Association Summer Cheerleader School held at the University of Kentucky, Lexington. Three of the ribbons were for outstanding, while the other was an honorable mention. The cheerleaders are Becky Johnson, Marilyn Fox, Diane Calvert, Patty Dunbar and Jenny Cunningham.
Last rites were conducted for Mrs. Daisy Summers, 81, Saturday afternoon, July 25, at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Lance Nichols Cemetery, Princeton.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rinda Jane Moore, 84, Herrin, Ill., were held Friday afternoon, July 24, at Beshear Funeral Home. Elder Russell Beshear officiated. Burial was in Crossroads Cemetery in Caldwelty.