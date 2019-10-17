Workforce Solutions at Madisonville Community College is now providing ServSafe Food Safety Training coursework and examinations for certification in food protection manager or food handler.
Classes for the ServSafe Food Protection Manager certification will be held monthly from 7:30am -4:30pm, with the first of these beginning October 19. Class will be held on the MCC North Campus, Brown Badgett Sr. Advanced Technology Center.
This training with examination is eight hours in length. The ServSafe certification exam is computer-based. The cost for the training and exam is $195, which includes training, exam, and lunch. A textbook is required for the course and is not included in the training cost.
The MCC Assessment Center is also now serving as a testing site for the ServSafe Food Handler certification course. Whether you are an employee seeking your food handler card or a business seeking a compliant solution for your employees, the ServSafe Food Handler certification is the product for you.
Course covers five key areas: basic food safety, personal hygiene, cross-contamination and allergens, time and temperature, and cleaning and sanitation. Employers who utilize this training report increased business growth, less employee turnover, and increased overall customer satisfaction.
The food handler course including the exam is approximately two hours in length. The cost for the course is $35 and includes course booklet and computer-based exam.
Pre-registration is required for both courses, along with a photo ID and valid e-mail address.
Call 270-824-8658 or 270-824-8659 to register for either course. A minimum number of participants is needed for the class to take place, so please register early.