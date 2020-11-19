Taking in a child that has been uprooted from the only home and family they have ever known can be a daunting but rewarding endeavor.
John and Temesia Perdue know that to be true from firsthand experience.
The couple has two biological children, Connor, 19 and Haleigh, 16. But in 2017, they decided to make their family bigger by becoming foster parents.
“We firmly believe that every child deserves a safe, secure home where they are loved, where they are valued, where they are nurtured and where they can grow up safe,” said Temesia.
The Perdues started the process to get certified to take in foster children in February 2017 and took in their first placement in September 2017. Since then, they have fostered 15 children.
Before any decisions were made, the couple talked to their two children to see if fostering would be something they would be OK with.
“We included them in the process,” said John. “They are a big part of what we do. You hear the saying, it takes a village, they are part of our village.”
Connor, who was 13 when they first started to foster, and Haleigh, who was 10, said they were surprised when their parents talked to them about fostering. They always thought their parents wouldn’t have anymore children after Haleigh, but they were both on board with the idea.
“I was excited about it because I had always wanted younger siblings,” said Haleigh.
In May 2018, Jaylin, 10, came to live at the Perdue house. A few months later in July came Brandilyn, 9. Jaylin and Brandilyn were both eventually adopted by the Perdue family — Jaylin in December 2018 and Brandilyn in August 2019.
Jaylin said she was kind of nervous when she came to live with the Perdues because she didn’t know who they were. Brandilyn added, that it was hard going from one place to another. Both said they were glad when they were adopted.
Temesia said they took Jaylin and Brandilyn in knowing that adoption was the ultimate goal and that most of the adoption process had already been completed.
“We knew that as long as they were able to settle in with us, then we would adopt them,” said Temesia.
The adoption process can take up to three years because parental rights have to be terminated before the child can be adopted, said Temesia. For Jaylin and Brandilyn, those parental rights were already terminated or close to being terminated.
Besides their two biological children and two adopted children, the Perdues are also fostering four brothers, ages 13, 7, 4 and 3.
A lot of parents that want to adopt or foster want babies, but it is the older kids that are still looking for a place to call home, said Temesia. Children around 9-years-old and older are often considered unadoptable.
John said a lot of times children in foster care will arrive with a garbage bag of clothes, sometimes the clothes fit and sometimes they don’t, and sometimes the child comes with nothing. He said, there have been times when they have had to scramble to find things for the child.
When they decided to start fostering, they knew they would treat any child living in their house just like their own, he said.
Temesia said when they take in a new foster child, the goal is to make them comfortable those first few hours or days because she knows they are scared.
“I mean, think about it, how would you like it if you were pulled up out of everything you ever knew and dumped off in a stranger’s house, and really the social worker stays just a few minutes to get you settled and then boom — you’re with a bunch of strangers,” she said.
John said fostering children has really changed their lives as a family for the better.
Connor and Haleigh said they have both matured and grown up from adding to their family. Haleigh said she had to get used to helping take care of the children and not being the baby of the family anymore.
“They will forever be my siblings, even after they leave or not,” she said.
Though Connor is away at college, when he is home, he is usually helping out with the kids before he goes to work. Haleigh described their house as controlled craziness when all eight kids are living in the house.
According to Temesia, some misconceptions about fostering and adopting include people expecting a smooth journey and the reality is that most of the kids in foster care are coming from trauma.
“People think that you are saving them and so they’re happy to be coming to your home. When the reality is, you’re taking them out of everything that they knew,” said Temesia. “There is a lot of hurt and a lot of loss on their part that you have to help them work through, and sometimes that’s difficult.”
She said you have to be patient, and you have to be willing to work through it with them. It can take days, weeks or even months before the child will get settled and be able to accept what is going on.
John said there are days were it is tough, but there are many more days when it is rewarding. The trauma the children go through can come out at a certain point, in different ways and their job as foster parents is to help the child through it, he explained.
Temesia said she believes people think they can’t foster or adopt because they have full-time jobs and are busy, but she and John work full-time. Another misconception she thinks people have is that the birth parents are the enemy and they are not.
“They are just people trying to make it, and sometimes things happen, our job is not to judge them. Our job is to take care of the kids until they can either go home or find a permanent place for them,” she said.
If a parent can reunify with their child safely, the Perdues support that 100%.
John and Temesia encourage people who have thought about fostering or adopting to talk to people who have gone through the process and ask about resources out there to help.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent or adopting, visit https://www.necco.org/ or https://www.sunrise.org/ or https://www.theomnifamily.com/.