At Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council, Police Chief Mike Opalek proposed lowering the speed limit for motorists traveling on Oak Heights from 35 mph to 25 mph.
“The chief of police has had some concerned neighbors from the neighborhood of Oak Heights who want to lower the speed limit to 25 mph,” said Mayor Chris Smiley. “I think he is going to have a petition signed.”
“I did go door-to-door, and once I got to about 60 or 70%, I stopped at the overwhelming number of yes responses,” said Opalek.
“This does affect the people who live on Oak Heights probably more than other citizens--especially since we have some new people on Oak Heights who have smaller children now, so that’s a concern,” said council member Kenny Mitchell. “If you want to check and do some calling around before we have our second reading, this is our opportunity to do that.”
“We have a lot of walkers out there--a lot of pedestrian traffic,” said Smiley. “I don’t think it’d be a bad idea.”
“I tried to make an effort to go to the houses with the new people who have moved to Oak Heights with small children,” said Opalek. “Several of the people I spoke with said they don’t let their children play out in the front yard because the traffic is too fast.”
Because there were no objections, the revision to the ordinance lowering the speed limit on Oak Heights will have its second reading at the council’s July meeting.
When the revision is passed, officers will be patrolling Oak Heights to warn motorists of the change.
“We’re not going to be writing tickets everyday for the first week--we’re going to be warning a lot of people to slow it down,” said Opalek.
- In other news, the council:
- received a request from Connie Sleeper, owner of the former Hayes Hardware building located at 100 West Railroad Avenue.
“My original intent for the building was to have it restored, but several life-changing events have interfered with that moving forward,” said Sleeper. “In May, I was entering into a purchase agreement with a buyer for the building. The Covid-19 restrictions slowed down the process of closing, and during this time, the partial collapse of the roof happened.
- “Because of the urgency stated by the building code enforcement officer, the buyer retracted the contract for the purchase,” said Sleeper. “I am requesting the city take possession of the building in exchange for a free-and-clear deed--I have no liens against it; my taxes are paid.”
Smiley charged City Attorney Ben Leonard with discussing specifics with Sleeper via telephone.
- granted Smiley permission to accept the lowest bid to complete demolition of the building located at 133 South Main Street and the removal of debris. Bids will be opened on June 25 at 10:00 a.m.
The next meeting of the council is scheduled on Tuesday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m.