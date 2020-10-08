The Hopkins County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There are now 740 total cases of COVID-19 in Hopkins County, with a total of 528 recovered and the number of deaths remaining at 38. There are a total of 174 active cases in the county as of Tuesday morning, according to numbers provided by the health department.
“When people wear their mask under their noses, it does not do anything to prevent COVID-19. The virus lives in the nasal passages, so that is somewhat helping with the mouth, but it is not preventing the spread of COVID,” said Denise Beach the director of public health for the health department on Monday. “You need to be masked up when you are around people, keep your groups small, and try to not travel to states that are having epidemics.”
The Hopkins County Health Department is still issuing citations to establishments that are not following proper protection guidelines. Beach said they will go out and check on an establishment when they get a concerned call or as part of their routine checks, and returns after around 10 days to check on the establishment.
Recently, Lowe’s was issued a citation four days ago for not following mask mandates, according to the health department’s Facebook page. Marco’s Pizza passed their re-inspection when the department performed a follow-up inspection.