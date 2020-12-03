In an effort to offset an upcoming budget cut, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved a lease agreement at their meeting on Tuesday with the Hopkins County Child Support Unit, which has office space in the former county courthouse on Main Street.
The move will reduce the unit’s rent payment to $1,140 per month beginning on Tuesday and ending on June 30 of next year.
The child support office is the only county entity housed in the courthouse, according to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr.
According to the lease agreement, the Hopkins County Fiscal Court is considered the landlord for the property.
Hillary Lantrip, director of the child support unit and an assistant Hopkins County Attorney, first approached the court in October and asked for assistance from the court after finding out that a $38,000 budget cut to all state child support units could force the local office to cut an employee.
The rent reduction is assisting the unit in covering the cost of having both an outgoing assistant county attorney and an incoming county attorney and keeping supplies in stock to keep up with COVID-19 recommendations, according to Lantrip.
As for the next fiscal year, Lantrip is asking for $73,720 in funding.
“We would be able to reimburse the Fiscal Court 66% of the full amount of funding, equaling $48,655.20, leaving an actual investment of $25,064.80 during a full fiscal year,” said Lantrip.
Whitfield has commended the unit in the past for being ranked 17th out of 120 counties in the state by bringing in $5,226,888.67 in support payments in the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Whitfield said the possibility to help the unit in the next fiscal year will have to be discussed as it gets closer to time to finalize a new budget.
Also at the meeting, Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern spoke about new operations at the office to work around the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I have a new system in place for our county clerk’s office where our doors can stay closed and we are completely open to the public,” said Cloern. “We now can allow the people to wait in their car instead of standing outside. This is done by a QR scanning system. They are notified by phone when it is their turn to come in. This system is working so well that we are completely open for business.”
Cloern also gave an update on the elections this year and having to navigate new territory in with early voting by mail and in-person for both the primary and general elections.
“I do want to report we have had two successful presidential elections even during a pandemic,” said Cloern. “I want to thank everyone for working with me.”
When asked about the difference in cost compared to a normal election year, Cloern said there are grants the office received that have to be taken into account and that an exact comparison is not yet known.