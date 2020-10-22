To bring awareness to child abuse, the Hopkins County Family YMCA is participating in the Five Days of Action Oct. 26-30.
Five Days of Action is a week designed to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse, according to a YMCA news release. The program will offer tips, tools, activities and resources that are relevant to the current environment.
“If we can make the community aware of the statistics, spotting the signs of child abuse and knowing how to report or respond to it, is important,” said Kelly Forbes, Hopkins County Family YMCA chief operating officer.
Forbes said they will be posting tips and tools through their Facebook page, Hopkins County Family YMCA and through their weekly e-newsletter. They are changing the weekly to a daily e-newsletter to get the educational pieces out into the community.
“One in four girls and one in six boys are sexually abused before they turn 18 and that is in communities all across the country,” said Forbes.
They will be sharing information for Know, See, Respond; how to prevent child abuse and what to look for, she said.
“Protecting children from sexual abuse must be the number one goal of every person who cares about the health and well-being of kids,” said Chad Hart, Hopkins County Family YMCA CEO. “Together, we can stand up to demand that children are protected and encourage adults to make it happen in our community. It takes all of us.”
When adults know how abuse happens, see the warning signs and respond quickly to prevent abuse they foster a culture of child abuse prevention.
“There are a lot of statistics we are learning and things about child abuse that we want to make community members more aware of especially adult community members that can spot the signs and be able to share that educational piece,” said Forbes.
For more information, contact the Hopkins County Family YMCA at 270-821-9622 or email kelly.forbes@hopcoymca.com. For more information about preventing child sexual abuse, visit www.fivedaysof action.org.