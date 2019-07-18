Nurse practitioner joins Baptist Health team

From Progress staff reports
Baptist Health Madisonville has hired a nurse practitioner to join its endocrinology staff, according to a news release from the hospital.
Ashley Utley, APRN, serves alongside Dr. Sergio Chang Figueroa and Jamie Miller, APRN. Utley is accepting new patients.
She earned her associate degree in nursing from Madisonville Community College and her bachelor's degree in nursing at Indiana Wesleyan University. She received her master's degree in nursing, family nurse practitioner from Walden University, the release states.
She began her nursing career at Baptist Health Madisonville more than seven years ago. Most recently, she cared for those undergoing endoscopy procedures.