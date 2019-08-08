One man is dead following a single-vehicle collision at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday in White Plains.
David Horton Jr., 18, of Providence was traveling eastbound on Red Hill Road near Orten Bridge Road when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle and struck an embankment, according to a Hopkins County Sheriff's report.
The collision caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times, and Horton was thrown from the vehicle, according to the report.
Horton was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner's office. Sheriff's deputies were assisted by Med-Center Ambulance Service and multiple volunteer fire departments.