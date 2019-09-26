On Tuesday, educators, parents, students and education stakeholders will see for the first time how their local schools are performing under Kentucky's new 5-star accountability system.
Dawson Springs Elementary School will find out if it has shed the rating of Comprehensive Support and Improvement it earned following the release of 2017-18 scores. The middle and high schools were designated as Other.
The system can be viewed in the form of an online dashboard located at https://www.kyschoolreportcard.com. The kyschoolreportcard.com site is live now using 2017-2018 data. The site will be updated with 2018-2019 data starting Tuesday.
The report for each school or district will show graphics displaying the overall identification of one to five stars, federal designations, the performance on indicators (from very low to very high), and any statistically significant achievement gaps.
The Kentucky Department of Education has been working with the U.S. Department of Education (USED) to align the new 5-star accountability system with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). The system does not rely solely on students' proficiency on state standardized examinations. Instead, as recommended by the many stakeholders who have had a hand in designing the system during the past four years, the following diverse accountability indicators factor into a school's overall five-star rating:
• Reading and math proficiency
• Proficiency in social studies, science and writing
• Students' academic growth/progress over one academic year
• Transition readiness (historically known as college and career readiness)
• Graduation rate
Kentucky's accountability system complies with ESSA requirements and follows USED's guidance on measures in each of the required indicators and for the identification of schools.
For the 2018-2019 release, the federal designations of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) or Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) - which is new terminology introduced by Senate Bill 175 (2019) and aligned with ESSA - will be assigned to qualifying schools. Schools will be designated as CSI if they are a Title I or non-Title I elementary, middle or high school that scores within the bottom 5% of schools by level. A high school with less than an 80% graduation rate also will receive a CSI designation.
No funding will be withheld from schools or districts that do not rate highly; rather, the CSI schools will receive extra funding and support from the Kentucky Department of Education to help implement research-based strategies that will increase achievement for its students.
Under Senate Bill 1 (2017), all schools are required to create an improvement plan based on their accountability results. Schools that have been designated as CSI must be audited by a turnaround team selected by the local board of education.
Dawson Springs Elementary took part in that process for the last year. They have incorporated their turnaround plan at the start of the 2019-20 school year.
"Kentucky's new school accountability system is giant leap forward for our public education system," said Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis. "It provides an unprecedented degree of transparency for stakeholders, recognizes schools' progress on a diverse set of indicators, gives significant weight to students' academic progress and their readiness for college and careers, and gives greater visibility and weight to achievement gap closure than ever before. This system will be a key policy lever for increasing student achievement and better preparing each and every Kentucky student for success in postsecondary education and the workforce."