In Kentucky, nothing says you care like BBQ. With that in mind, the local American Legion Post 6 in Madisonville served up the tasty lunch for first responders in the area Monday.
Among the list of invitees included the Madisonville Police and Fire departments, EMT personnel, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police officers, said Post 6 Commander Tommy Omer.
“The police all over the United States are kind of getting a bad reputation, so we thought we would just show our appreciation and support to them by having a first responders’ meal,” Omer said. “We provided a free meal to all first responders in our county to show our respect and admiration for the outstanding job they’re doing.”
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy John Komar helped prepare the meal.
“When everything else is stopped, they still go to work every day. They still work long hours. They still do everything they’ve done,” said Komar, who is also a Legion member. “They don’t get a break, and in fact, it’s even harder sometimes, so it’s nice to be able to help do a little appreciation for them.”
The responders had BBQ sandwiches, smoked beans, chips, and cookies served by the American Legion Auxiliary.
MPD patrolman Dustin Scott said in this day and time, it was nice to see people reaching out and showing support.
“It goes a long way with us, knowing that our community has our back,” he said. “It’s good to have the camaraderie — the ambulance service, the fire department, everybody as one sat down to have a meal. It’s not often you get to do that, so it was nice.”
Fire Chief John Dunning said the meal was a great honor.
“We appreciate everything the Legion has done, with serving the country for us, especially with honoring us. It always makes us feel good when our efforts are recognized,” he said. “We’re honored to be here and be part of it. We love our community and are proud to serve it.”
MFD Major Henry Strader said the meal was excellent.
“It’s always good to know the community appreciates what we do, other than when we show up,” Strader said. “Everybody appreciates when we show up at an accident, or their house is on fire, but when there’s actually not an emergency, it’s just pretty awesome the way they support us.”
The food was offered from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday.