These establishments were inspected by the Hopkins County Health Department from Aug. 29 through Sept. 26:
• Grapevine School cafeteria -- 100
• Grace School cafeteria -- 100
• Christ the King Learning and Growth Kitchen -- 100
• Browning Springs School cafeteria -- 100
• Pride Avenue School cafeteria -- 100
• Quality Quick Deli -- 94. Follow-up required. A priority violation was single-service items stored on floor. Other violations included equipment stored in hand sink, no thermometer at hot holding units, food in walk-in not date-marked, lights out at stove, ceiling tile missing and no soap or hand towels at hand sink.
• Marco's Pizza -- 100
• YMCA Kid's Center kitchen -- 100
• Family Development Center kitchen -- 100
• Godfather's Pizza -- 94. Violations included thermometers needed in cooling units, uncovered food in prep cooler, single-service items stored on floor, debris build-up on shelves in walk-in cooler and light cover missing in women's restroom.
• Oak Ridge Retirement Center kitchen -- 100
• Ideal Market deli (Dawson Springs) -- 100
• Marketplace deli -- 98. Violations included single-services items on floor, can opener needs cleaning and drink nozzles need cleaning.
• Little Caesar's -- 100
• Cotton's Auction House deli (Dawson Springs) -- 100
• McDonald's (north) -- 99. A violation was grease or food spillage on floor by deep fryer and grill.
• McDonald's (Ruby Drive) -- 99. A violation was spillage on floor.
• First United Methodist Church kitchen -- 100
• Captain D's -- 91. Follow-up required. Priority violations were employee putting on gloves without first washing hands and employee's uncovered drink container in cooler. Other violations included no hand soap at hand sink, food uncovered in walk-in, single-service items on floor, dish baskets stored on floor and scoop handle touching food product.
• The Homestead Kitchen -- 100
• Food Giant deli (Dawson Springs) -- 99. A violation was equipment stored in hand sink.
• Oasis Southwest Grill -- 99. Priority violation corrected: vomit/diarrhea clean-up kit. A violation was no certified food protection manager at store.
• Nana's Place kitchen -- 99
• Subway (north) -- 98. Follow-up required. A priority violation was no vomit/diarrhea clean-up kit.
• Mt. Fuji -- 97. Follow-up required. A priority violation was no vomit/diarrhea clean-up kit. Another violation was Dumpster lid open.