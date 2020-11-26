Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern announced that the clerk’s office will be closed to the public through Dec. 13 with some limited exceptions.
Those exceptions will include handicap placards, transfers, marriage licenses and notaries.
Cloern said that the customers will use a queue system that will be decided on a first come first serve basis, no appointments.
All vehicle renewals can be processed either through the drop box, online by emailing drive.ky.gov or by calling 866-658-0866.
Cloern added that the Legal Recording Department can process work either through the dropbox or by mail. Copies can also be emailed, according to Cloern, adding that passports are suspended until further notice.
COVID office hours are now Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I understand this is not an ideal situation,” Cloern said. “I am trying my best to keep everyone safe, follow the Governor’s Executive Order and keep your business operating.”