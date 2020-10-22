With Halloween right around the corner, municipalities are scurrying to determine the best course of action to conduct activities normally enjoyed on Oct. 31 in the midst of a worldwide health pandemic.
Dawson Springs is no exception. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council, Mayor Chris Smiley announced guidelines recommended by Dawson Springs Police Chief Mike Opalek.
“Here are a few suggestions to have a safe and fun night,” said Smiley. “Continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask when around people, limit your group size, hand the candy directly to the children trick-or-treating, and no Trunk-or-Treat.”
While the council will not be establishing official hours for trick-or-treating as traditionally scheduled, members are aware that there are some people who will proceed with business as usual.
“If you’re going to do it, please go by these guidelines,” Smiley said. “We don’t promote it and we don’t recommend it.”
Smiley strongly encouraged that “Anybody who doesn’t want anybody (trick-or-treaters) to come to their door needs to leave their light off.”
“We don’t approve or disapprove,” said council member Kenny Mitchell. “If you do, follow our safety guidelines.”
In old business, the council discussed the proposed demolition of the former Hayes Hardware building on Railroad Avenue — a privately-owned building.
“It’s actually two separate buildings,” said Smiley.
The city has received a bid of $20,000 to raze the structure located in the back of the property.
“I’m no engineer, but it would be safer on the ground,” Smiley said. “But, it’s not our property.”
“I can’t support taking it down,” said Mitchell. “When we started this program, we were trying to help individuals in residential areas get rid of eyesores next to them.”
“I understand that we have the responsibility, but it costs too much,” said council member Martha Woolsey.
“I make a motion that we take it down,” said councilman Mark McGregor.
Fellow council member Dusty Vinson seconded the motion.
“I think the fact that we are getting no assistance at all from the owner about this building — I just don’t quite understand that,” said councilman Rick Hendrickson. “I don’t think we should spend the money to do it.”
City attorney Ben Leornard informed the council that the owner of the building has been contacted about the state of the building.
“I know the city has sent at least one letter to a last known address concerning the nature of the facility.”
The owner of the building did participate in a virtual meeting of the council back in the spring.
“The only person that is really affected by this--that owns the property that might be affected by it — is not concerned about it enough to put in his two cents worth,” said council member Joe Allen when alluding to the building which currently houses Beauty Shop on the Square.
“I think the world of Lindsey — her business is one of the few viable in town,” Allen said when referring to Lindsey Morgan, owner of Beauty Shop on the Square who rents the building where her salon is located, which sits directly in front of the dilapidated portion of the former hardware store. “As of right now, she can operate as is.”
“My only concern there is all it would take is for it to fall the right direction and she would be shut down,” said McGregor.
The council deadlocked with a vote of 3-3 concerning the city shouldering the demolition cost. McGregor, Vinson, and Woolsey voted in favor of razing the structure, with Mitchell, Allen, and Hendrickson in opposition.
McGregor addressed Smiley when the tie occurred.
“It goes to you,” McGregor said.
“I go with opposed,” Smiley said. “The motion did not carry.”
In a special-called meeting last week, the council did vote in favor of purchasing the former 5/3 Bank building on Arcadia Avenue with plans to relocate the mayor and city clerk’s offices, as well as the City Water and Sewer headquarters to that establishment, with the mayor citing the convenience of the drive-thru as a necessity given the pandemic.
The council’s chambers will remain at the municipal building. “We’re getting ready to rework the council chambers due to COVID, which is paid for through the CARES Act,” said Smiley.