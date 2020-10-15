The Dawson Springs Rotary Club was organized in December of 1946, and for as long as any of its officers can remember, the club has held an auction each autumn as a major fundraiser.
“Because of the money we raise, we are able to celebrate the academic achievements of local students and give back to other groups in the community,” said Rotary Club President Melissa Larimore.
According to Larimore, the typical Rotary Auction has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We knew a decision had to be made regarding the auction, as it is our biggest fundraiser,” she said.
That decision was the announcement of a Calendar Raffle that will be held in lieu of the Rotary Auction in 2020.
“Lindsey (Morgan) shared the idea several months ago,” Larimore said. “We had to get creative, and Lindsey had that vision.”
In this year’s major fundraising event, supporters can purchase a ticket for $20 for a chance to win a daily prize throughout the month of November.
“Twenty dollars buys your chance to win 30 times,” said Morgan, who is an active Rotarian and served as the club’s president in 2018-19.
“If your ticket is drawn, it goes right back in the till for more chances to win -every single day of the entire month of November,” she said.
Thirty local businesses and individuals donated prizes valued at $25 or more -one prize for each day of November. The grand prize of $500 is scheduled for Nov. 30 and is sponsored by Planters Bank.
“Tickets can be purchased from any Dawson Springs Rotary Club member,” said Larimore.
To purchase a ticket or for more information, e-mail Larimore at melissamlarimore@gmail.com or text (270)839-3252. Morgan, Owner and Master Stylist at Beauty Shop on the Square, is also selling tickets at her salon on Railroad Avenue.
“Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 31,” Larimore said. “After that, no more tickets can be sold, so we are looking to sell as many tickets as we can as fast as we can.
“Each Saturday in November, club members will draw the winners (for that week) starting at 6 p.m.,” said Larimore. “The drawings will be streamed live on the club’s Facebook page. Your support goes directly back into the community we live in, while continuing the Rotary Club mission of ‘service above self.”