An uptick in COVID-19 numbers locally has not translated into an increase in hospitalizations, according to Baptist Health Madisonville’s chief medical officer.
Dr. Wayne Lipson said the recent surge has not put a strain on the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit to date, but preparations are in place should such a demand occur.
“At this point, we have seen an increase in numbers, but the difference is this time we are not seeing the same severity of illness,” said Lipson.
There were 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday in Hopkins County, bringing the active case total to 205. Recovered cases locally now sits at 604 and the death total remains at 39.
Hopkins County is still classified as a red county with an average of 29.4 cases per 100,000 people.
Lipson said the hospital remains in good shape when it comes to PPEs thanks to a daily supply system.
“Our system supply chain gives us — on a daily basis — what is available from them and what we have currently,” said Lipson.
He said senior hospital leadership discusses contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of large increases in COVID-19 cases that would potentially tax hospital resources.
Key to being prepared is ensuring PPE levels are secure and planning ahead for potential staffing and bed needs.
“If (the demand) were to happen, we would be prepared to meet that need,” he said.
The number of hospitalizations at Baptist Health have fluctuated, Lipson said. A month ago it was in single digits, this month it is in double digits, but it has been below 20 hospitalizations for several months.
“The pattern we are seeing now is the majority of the patients that do get admitted are not going to critical care units for the severity,” said Lipson. “This was the complete reverse in March when we were definitely hospitalizing most people in the critical care unit because at that point the severity was much worse.”
Lipson praised staff and treatments being used at Baptist Health.
“I would want to reassure the community that if you do get COVID and you need to be hospitalized, you are going to be getting the most up to date treatments that you can,” he said.
Lipson said people still need to use common sense, to not go out in public without masks and to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly. He also recommended people getting the flu vaccine this year.
“It is not going to take the risk of COVID-19 away, but you are reducing your chances of contracting the flu — which would then make you susceptible to COVID-19,” said Lipson, who added the flu vaccine protects against four different strains of flu this year.
Health First Community Health Center performed COVID-19 testing on local residents at a drive-thru testing site behind WTTL in Madisonville Tuesday.
“We try to work closely with the health department so they know where we are set up,” said nurse practitioner Beth Devine.
Devine said both the nasal and throat tests were conducted, depending on the severity of symptoms. The tests get sent out, and 24-36 hours later the results are back. They also do rapid testing where results come back within 15-20 minutes.
Covid-19 tests are also available in Madisonville at Baptist Health Urgent Care, First Care Urgent Care, and Fast Pace as well as at Health First in Earlington.