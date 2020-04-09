Here’s a timeline of events involving a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in Hopkins County:
• March 11: Governor Andy Beshear recommends houses of worship cancel services as a precaution.
• March 15: Star of Bethlehem begins a three-day revival.
• March 16: Beshear closes dining rooms and bars. Star of Bethlehem cancels third revival meeting.
• March 17: Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. declares state of emergency in Hopkins County.
• March 18: Dawson Springs minister rejects social media chatter of COVID-19 at Star of Bethlehem as “rumors,” but admits there’s “some sickness.”
• March 19: Beshear bans all public gatherings with more than 10 people, including church services.
• March 25: Hopkins County Health Department informs Star of Bethlehem that some members tested positive for COVID-19. First Hopkins County resident dies
• April 1: Beshear reads from health department report on outbreak at his daily briefing; it says the revival led to at least two deaths.