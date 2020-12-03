When Governor Andy Beshear announced new COVID-19-related restrictions on Wednesday, Nov. 18, he also made note of a grant for restaurant and bar owners.
The Food and Beverage Relief Fund — administered by the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet — will be available through Friday, Dec. 18. Eligibility is limited to people who operate a bar or restaurant. The business cannot be a publicly traded company.
“We are trying to get as much information out about the grant as possible because it is going to be first come, first serve,” said Libby Spencer, president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
According to the new restrictions, restaurants cannot serve food and beverages indoors, but can serve carry out and provide outdoor service as long as customers are six feet apart and tables have a maximum of eight people.
“I am really trying to put a plan into place for our restaurants to be able to apply for the $10,000 grant that the governor mentioned,” said Spencer. “I want to make sure that our member restaurants have the information they need to apply when they sit down on the 30th when it goes live.”
Businesses that have 50% of their sales from drive-thru are not eligible to apply. For people who own multiple businesses, the maximum amount granted is $20,000.
According to a news release, payments will be a lump-sum and will be dispensed to owners no sooner than Tuesday, Dec. 8. Applications will close when funds are exhausted — on or before Friday, Dec. 18.
Spencer urges restaurant and bar owners to consult with their tax professional for guidance. For more information, visit https://teamkyfbrf.ky.gov/.