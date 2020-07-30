The funeral for Ruth Anne Patterson, 64, Dawson Springs, was Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home.
Elder Jeff Winfrey officiated. Burial followed at Piney Grove Cemetery in Caldwell County.
Ms. Patterson passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Baptist Health, Madisonville.
Ms. Patterson was born on May 23, 1956, in Princeton to the late James Bruce and Linda Orange Grisham.
She was a 1974 graduate of Dawson Springs High School. Ms Patterson was a member of the Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church and she retired with Carhartt Industries after serving 21 years.
Ms. Patterson is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lisa Brown; and one brother, Dwight Bruce.
Ms. Patterson is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Katelyn Patterson of Madisonville; one brother, Phillip (Pat) Bruce of Dawson Springs; and one sister, Janice (Tony) Moore of Dawson Springs; and two grandchildren, Ella Kate Patterson and Myla Anne Patterson.
Active pallbearers were Nathan Parks, Mike Hassell, Matt Henderson, Rick Berry, Kevin Plunkett and Shane Fairrow. Honorary pallbearers were Jerry Bruce, Kevin Bruce and Robert W. Patterson, Sr.
