By Melissa Larimore
Editor
During its half-hour meeting Tuesday night, the Dawson Springs City Council passed an ordinance and read over five others.
The council voted unanimously to approve the 2019-04 Tax Ordinance 36.0 on second reading. The ordinance sets the tax rates based on Hopkins County assessments: 36.46 on real property, 61.46 on personal property, 19 on motor vehicles. There will be a 2% discount for those who pay before Oct. 31, a 10% penalty and 6% interest for those who don't pay by Dec. 31, and a $5 advertising fee if not paid by March.
All members -- Dusty Vinson, Kenny Mitchell, Mark McGregor, Rick Hendrickson, Joe Allen and Martha Woolsey -- were in attendance.
City attorney Ben Leonard was on hand to explain what the five other ordinances were: (1) Ordinance 2019-05 updates all general ordinances that were affected by any state laws passed recently, (2) Ordinance 2019-06 includes changes made by Hopkins County planning and zoning following a public hearing last month and mainly updates dimensions and categories, (3) Ordinance 2019-07 updates code enforcement board codes, which were still on a 2009 code, to the most recent 2012 code, (4) Ordinance 2019-08 includes a definition of junk motor vehicles, makes changes to help the city recoup various fees including towing and gives the code
See tax/Page A4
Tax
from the front page
enforcement board new ways in which to complete their duties and (5) Ordinance 2019-09 allows for the use of a hearing officer by the code enforcement board and will help expedite the code enforcement process when there is no quorum.
More information about the ordinances will be included in an upcoming edition of The Progress.
Mayor Chris Smiley also issued an executive order putting Hendrickson in charge while the mayor is out for vacation. All members approved.
The next regular monthly meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
In other business, the council:
• with recommendations from members, set the times for trick-or-treating on Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 31, citywide trick-or-treating will begin at 4 p.m. and extend until 8.
• heard an update on the newest baseball field at the city park. The field was "not exactly renovated the way it's supposed to be," Smiley said. Efforts are underway to correct the field. The high school team was unable to play on the field because it was deemed "too rough" and the mound was not the correct height. The field will feature an all-grass infield. Workers will cut the outfield grass as low as they can and spread special dirt on the surface to help level it out, Smiley added. The city is also installing a 2-inch water irrigation system. More information about the project will be included in an upcoming edition of The Progress.
• proclaimed Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
• listened as Code Enforcement Officer Fred Rawley gave updates on the board's activities. The code enforcement board has issued raze orders on two properties: 709 E. Hall St. and 611 E. Walnut St. He said the properties should be razed by Nov. 30. The board meets again at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30.
• discussed an upcoming event. The Dawson Springs PTO fall festival is Sept. 27 in downtown Dawson Springs.
Boy Scout Troop 3000 and its leaders also attended Tuesday night's meeting to learn more about government. They posed for a picture with the city administration following the meeting.