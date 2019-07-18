From Progress staff reports
A Dawson Springs couple was injured in a wreck on Thursday in Madisonville, according to a news release from the Madisonville Police Department.
A Saturn vehicle was traveling south on North Main Street when a Nissan SUV, driven by Janet Smith, 68, Dawson Springs, pulled out from a stop sign at North Main and Shamrock Drive, the release states. The Nissan's front bumper hit the Saturn on its passenger side.
Smith and her passenger, Tex Smith, 71, Dawson Springs, were treated at the scene and then transported by Medical Center Ambulance to Baptist Health.
The driver of the Saturn fled the scene before police arrived.
The Madisonville Fire Department, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Department, Webster Towing and D&T Towing assisted on the scene.