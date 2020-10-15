The lease agreement between the Madisonville Regional Airport, the City of Madisonville and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System is still waiting on one more approval.
The agreement would allow an aviation program at Madisonville Community College to be conducted at the airport.
According to the Madisonville Regional Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle, the KCTCS has not yet signed the lease agreement.
“It should be anytime now,” Riddle said, following their Monday night meeting where board members were briefed on the status of the lease agreement. “Once that lease is signed … they can start advertising for the program.”
Riddle said that the agreement has been delivered to the legal representation of the KCTCS.
According to the lease agreement, KCTCS would gain 8,000 square feet of classroom and office space located in Hangar B at the airport with the right to the shared use of the community hangar space in Hangar B.
The lease also states that the KCTCS would have “sufficient space” in the community hangar for helicopters but did not specify how many helicopters would be housed there.
The lease states the city has incurred expenses of $48,000 that was used in constructing classrooms, office space, restroom facilities and electrical upgrades in order to make the facilities available for use by the KCTCS.
According to Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, the $48,000 was spent to give temporary space until a completely new facility can be built at the airport for the aviation program.
Funding for the completely new space will be funded through a grant that was awarded to the city through the Delta Regional Authority.
According to Cotton, the award amount is around $500,000.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley announced in August the school is building a new aviation program to help the community and grow enrollment.