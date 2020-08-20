After months of little discussion and mention, a familiar and sensitive subject found its way in front of the members of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning.
A Confederate statue that sits on the old Hopkins County Courthouse lawn in downtown Madisonville has been a lightning rod for more than just storms recently following racial protests across the nation after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this spring.
Two opposing groups within the county were formed earlier this year that may ultimately influence the statue’s future, which will rest with members of county government.
Both groups have garnered thousands of signatures for their individual causes. On Tuesday, four individuals in favor of the statue’s removal addressed Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and the county’s seven magistrates.
Bill McReynolds, president of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, said a petition in support of removing the statue now has 7,000 signatures.
“Having to look at a symbol daily of a Confederate soldier who vowed to keep my people enslaved is an insult,” says McReynolds. “Having a symbol that sends a message that we, as black people, won’t get justice in the courtroom. It subliminally tells us that we are not really welcome downtown. That is an insult.”
Also addressing the court was Steven Cox, a local businessman who was at one time a Democratic candidate for Mitch McConnell’s U.S. Senate seat. Cox help to organize the petition calling for the removal of the statue.
In imploring for the symbol’s removal, Cox reminded the fiscal court that “this issue will never go away” as a long as the statue remains in its current location.
Jessica Short, a former journalist and current business owner in Madisonville, called the statue an embarrassment, an eyesore and a slap in the face to Hopkins County.
McReynolds said he’s not calling for the statue to be destroyed, simply removed from county-owned property and relocated to a more suitable location like a Confederate cemetery within the county.
The Daughters of the Confederacy funded this statue and similar statues across Kentucky in the early 1900s. The statue in Madisonville has been here since 1909.
“This statue is a symbol of one thing, and one thing only, white supremacy,” said McReynolds. “It’s a dark reminder of a dark and racist time.”
McReynolds said he is asking the court to “do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do” and relocate the statue.
No action was taken from the court, but Whitfield said the information provided will be “taken under advisement.”
After the meeting, Whitfield said he expects representatives from a group in favor of the statue staying in its current location to speak at the court’s next meeting set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1.
“I appreciate the sensitive nature of this subject,” Whitfield said. “I fully expect some people with opposing views will speak at our next meeting.”
Whitfield said he ultimately believes the court will take action on the statue’s future this year.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court voted to remove a similar symbol but are still deciding on the details in terms of when and where it will be relocated. That process could take up to six months, officials there say.