As August nears, local education institutions continue to plan for the safe reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
After sending a survey to families last week, Dawson Springs Independent School District Superintendent Lenny Whalen said he recommends the board of education approve the district’s “Plan B” school calendar.
The student’s first day of class would be Tuesday, Sept. 1, and teachers would report Thursday, Aug. 13.
The district has also created a “Back to School Task Force,” which will help develop its final plans.
“The remainder of July and early August will be extremely busy for our administration and these members of the BTSTF,” Whalen said in a letter he sent to stakeholders and staff. “We will meet multiple times over the coming weeks to develop and fine-tune plans and protocols for reopening.”
Beginning Tuesday, July 21, every parent or guardian in the district will be called and asked about their plans to either send their child back to school in person or choose remote learning, among other questions.
“For students who work remotely, it is highly important for these students to have access to a computer and reliable internet,” he said. “We can help with computer access through Wi-Fi capable Chromebooks that may be ‘checked out’ by the student.”
If reliable internet is not available, he said remote learning would be challenging. To help, the district plans to make Wi-Fi available in some of their campus parking lots and are investigating potential other hot spot locations. Because of contamination purposes, the schools are not doing paper packets for remote learners.
Currently, the district is developing its social distancing methods to minimize the amount of time students must wear a mask.
“We will use social distancing as much as we can and avoid wearing masks if at all possible in classrooms,” Whalen said in his letter. “In some cases, the class size may be too large, and masks may be needed, but we will do everything possible to avoid that.”
Whalen said their main goal needs to be keeping everyone healthy, including their students, staff, families and the community.
“We know we are going to make decisions and ask people to do things that may be unpopular,” he said. “We also know we simply cannot make everyone happy, but please rest assured that our intent is to keep everyone as healthy as possible and try to continue having school open and have students and staff here as much as we can.”
Madisonville Community College
On Friday, Madisonville Community College released its “#HealthAtMCC Welcome Back Plan.”
President Dr. Cindy Kelley said COVID-19 has radically changed how higher education is thinking about its campus community and the instruction it provides.
The college plans to begin its fall semester Monday, Aug. 17. Classes will be offered in three different ways: In-person, online and in hybrid formats.
“First and foremost, our primary objective is maintaining a safe learning environment for our students, faculty and staff,” Kelley said in a news release. “The college has worked closely with the (Kentucky Community and Technical College) System office and followed the guidance and direction from Kentucky public health officials in developing our plan.”
A part of that plan is masks are required for everyone who comes on campus. According to thei plan, those not wearing masks will be denied entrance to all campuses and buildings. Masks are to be worn at all times unless someone is working alone in an office. Students and faculty will have to wear one during class, and faculty members may wear face shields.
The plan does give a route for those seeking exceptions. If a person has a severe health or safety reason, they can request approval by MCC’s Health at Work Officer Kim Jones. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.
Faculty, staff and students are asked to self-administer temperature and health checks daily. Faculty and staff will have a daily screening through an MCC website. If a person has a 100.4-degree temperature or higher, they are not allowed on campus.
According to the document, signage has been posted in common areas like classrooms, bathrooms, break rooms and such to encourage social distancing. Stairwells have been identified as one way, up or down, to reduce the chances of touching someone. Rooms with two doors for entry will now have one door to enter and another to exit. Water fountains are disabled, but water bottle filler stations will work.
Along with all of these changes, additional cleaning and sanitization will take place daily in high traffic areas. The availability of some of the common areas where students once gathered will be restricted.
In a YouTube video announcing MCC’s new plan, Dr. Kelley said the campus is ready for students to return.
“We have our rooms rearranged so that we can social distance while we learn,” she said. “We’re ready for you to come back. We have classes we are offering in a number of formats because we know that your needs may change this year. We want to help you find your better life through education during these difficult times.”
Hopkins County Schools
This week, families around the county have received phone calls from their student’s previous teacher.
Two of those teachers were mother and daughter Sherri and Kendall Riggs.
Kendall teaches fourth grade at Pride Elementary School and said the phone calls, going out to families this week through Wednesday, were a great idea.
The phone calls centered around what parents want for their kids in the next school year and an opportunity for teachers to answer any concerns parents may have, from masks to buses to remote learning.
“I like how we did it with our parents from the previous year because we already had a relationship built with those students and their parents,” she said. “We always want to do what’s best for everyone’s kids, and I felt like that reaching out to every single one of our parents rather than just sending a survey where some of them wouldn’t have filled it out. They’re able to get an understanding of everyone because not everyone has the same opinion. I felt like it probably made them feel like they were part of this huge decision that’s going to be made.”
Riggs’ mom, Sherri, teaches second grade at West Broadway Elementary School and said she had a good mixture from the families she called. A majority of her 22 calls want to come back to school in the fall. As she teaches 7- and 8-year-olds, the parents’ most significant concern was if their child had to wear a mask all day.
“It was a relief when I heard that as long as we have enough distance that they can take their mask off while they’re in the classroom,” she said. “It’s been good, they’ve had questions about the remote learning, and I had to explain that it’s going to be more intense than what they saw in the spring because they’re going to have a teacher online, teaching them each day.”
Pride’s principal, Kristy Saint, said they had called nearly 50% of their students. Only 7% of those plan to choose the remote learning option during registration, which is at the end of July.
“I think parents are a little leery and they’re a little scared about what’s to come. Ultimately, I think they want their kids to have some routine, some normalcy,” she said. “Overall, most people want their kids to be back in school, but they are uncertain about the times, and there were questions about if they do the remote learning opportunity, would we be able to provide them with a Chromebook? We talked to several about the addition of hot spots around the district.”
Saint said she hopes they will have the resource for parents who need them for remote learning. She also said students who choose the remote learning options will still be able to come to their school and pick up lunch each day.
“I think those are all positives for parents that are going to look at doing the remote learning in our schools,” she said.
Most of the students who have shown an interest in remote learning are either medically fragile or have family members who are immunocompromised, according to Saint.
Hanson Elementary principal Christian Klass said he’d seen a decent percentage of students from his school who are interested in the remote learning option.
“I don’t know the exact numbers yet, but I think it’s a healthy mix of both, but it leads towards more students coming back to school,” he said. “Really, we’re trying to gather data so that we can take all the guidance we’ve received from (the Kentucky Department of Education) and make the best possible plan to serve the families and students of Hopkins County.”
Saint said these calls help the district frame what Aug. 26, the first day of school, is going look like.
“These calls are huge for us because we’ve got to make decisions about the setup of our classroom and how we’re going to conduct business, socially distancing and providing a safe environment for our students,” she said.