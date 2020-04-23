Free testing for the coronavirus began in Madisonville on Tuesday. And one woman shared the personal tests she has faced from a virus that killed her father, along with 15 others in Hopkins County.
“I am angered every time... at the Hopkins Countians who are flippant about not doing what has been asked,” substitute teacher Sharon Tyson said.
Tyson spent more than 40 minutes during the daily Facebook briefing giving a detailed account of the final weeks of her father’s life. Longtime truck driver Joseph Tyson, 80, of Nortonville died at Baptist Health Madisonville Thursday, April 9.
“Every COVID-19 death has a story, if you will just listen to it,” Tyson said. Those stories have been difficult to track down, as few names of victims have been confirmed.
Tyson recounted how a rehabilitation facility began taking her temperature in early March after her father was admitted. Then she was told she couldn’t visit anymore. Then she yelled support outside Baptist Health as her father was taken to the emergency room. He eventually became Hopkins County victim number seven.
“A drive-by service was not what I wanted, but it’s all that we had,” Tyson said.
Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. announced three more Hopkins County deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday, putting the total at 16. But only one new positive case was confirmed, increasing that count to 157.
Gov. Andy Beshear named another Hopkins County victim at his afternoon briefing. John “Doug” Woods, 90, died Monday at Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation. It was two days after his wife of 63 years, Freda, also died from the coronavirus.
“The coronavirus has done something unthinkable to this family,” Beshear said. “I cannot imagine their pain.”
Beshear disclosed details of five Hopkins County victims during the briefing. They are an 85-year-old man, an 80-year-old woman, an 81-year-old woman, a 90-year-old man (possibly Woods) and an 80-year-old man.
“We are now in the top three in Kentucky counties for deaths from COVID-19,” Health Director Denise Beach said in a statement. Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton computed it as twice the death rate for all of Kentucky. Beach added that 61 patients are considered recovered.
Free drive-through testing for the virus continues today at Madisonville North Hopkins High School. Beshear reported 226 people had visited the testing site by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. No lines of cars were noticeable at midday, and reporters were barred from the school grounds.
“They have quite a few openings,” Whitfield was told at mid-morning.
Testing continues through Thursday afternoon, but it requires advance registration with top priority going to groups such as health care workers and first responders. People can register online at KrogerHealth.com/ covidtesting.
Beshear announced an additional test site Tuesday at Tiebreaker Park, near the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville.
Hopkins County School Superintendent Deanna Ashby tried to offer a hopeful note Tuesday, saying she still is trying to arrange events for graduating seniors that Beshear has ruled out.
“We would like to have an in-person graduation, a normal ceremony, but later in the year, once we know it’s safe,” Ashby said. “We’d like to have a prom, and maybe some other activities.”
Ashby hopes to have more details when the school district records its weekly video update Friday.
In other developments related to the coronavirus:
• Dawson Springs City Councilman Rick Hendrickson will host a Cabin Fever Dance Party from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Facebook Live. The playlist will include dance hits for kids, parents, grandparents and couples, he said.
• Workman’s Service Station in Dawson Springs has reopened to the public.
• the 4-H Summer Camp Program at all four 4-H Camp facilities has been suspended pending updated and timely information about the current COVID-19 pandemic, Western Kentucky 4-H Camp Director Nicole Blanzy announced Thursday.
“At this time, this does not mean camp is ‘cancelled,’ ” she said. “An alternate schedule is being developed for the possibility of operating in July and August.”
The tentative schedule will feature three-day, two-night sessions of camp, only if the University of Kentucky, the Commonwealth and the Centers for Disease Control deem it possible.
• Beshear brought up Hopkins County again Friday evening, confirming four deaths from the coronavirus at a Madisonville nursing home.
“This facility in Hopkins County has 31 positive cases and four deaths,” Beshear said near the end of his daily briefing. “It may be five by the end of today.”
Beshear said he’d received a couple of questions about Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation. His answer confirmed the location of what Hopkins County Health Director Denise Beach has called an ”outbreak” of COVID 19.
But Beach’s patient count Thursday actually was higher than what Beshear said. She reported 24 nursing home residents and nine staff members had tested positive.
That’s why a “strike force” is now on duty at Ridgewood Terrace. Dr. Wayne Lipson with Baptist Health Madisonville said Friday that “two nurses, three medical students and a nursing student” are assisting with care.
“Registered nurses will soon arrive to offer more support,” Beshear said.
• the Kentucky Labor Cabinet confirmed that two Madisonville businesses were ordered closed this month for violating the Governor’s emergency orders. They are S5 Auto Wash and Total Tranquility and Massage.
• the Federal Aviation Administration awarded a $30,000 grant to Madisonville Regional Airport. The money is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
• Whitfield welcomed a general and colonels from the Kentucky National Guard at Madisonville Regional Airport. He said they probably checked the testing site during a statewide tour.
• Messenger sports columnist Keith Cartwright said the Ohio Valley League will meet Saturday about whether or not to have a 2020 baseball season. Hopkins County Tourism Director Tricia Noel has been setting up players’ homes for the Madisonville Miners.