Kevin Norris Clevenger, 60 of Dawson Springs formerly of Providence, passed away on October 18, 2020.
He is the son of the late Wilburn “Doughbelly” & Ima Gene Clevenger. He is also preceded in death by a son, Kevin “Bubba” Clevenger. He is survived by his loving wife Donna Bearden Clevenger, sons; Kaleb Clevenger, Logan Wyatt, daughter Kandice Hood (David), brother Kent Clevenger, sisters; Kiki Clevenger, Kara Craft, 7 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday October 21, 2020 from 10am to 1pm with Bro. Barry Cullen conducting services at 1pm in the chapel of Jones Kirby Funeral Home with burial in Green Grove Cemetery. Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com Please practice social distancing and the wearing of facial coverings.