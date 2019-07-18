Take Kids Fishing event awarded grant

Photo by Sara Howell | The Times Leader
The Caldwell County Conservation District was recently awarded a Walmart Community Grant for support of the annual Take Kids Fishing event hosted annually at Riverside Park in Dawson Springs. This grant is provided by Walmart and the Walmart Foundation as a continuing effort to provide opportunities to improve communities in which Walmart serve. The store manager of Princeton Walmart No. 204 posed for a picture Tuesday at the store with those affiliated with the fishing event. Pictured are (from left) Margaret Hayes, store manager, Arthur Dunn, Charles Turner with the Pennyrile Resource Conservation and Development Council, Brent Francis, Cindy Dunn, Caldwell Judge-executive Larry Curling, Anita Black and Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley. The annual event is open to children from Princeton, Dawson Springs and Caldwell, Hopkins and Webster counties. The grant will go toward funding next year's event.