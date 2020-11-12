The United Way of the Coalfield has several fundraising campaigns going on throughout the month of November.
A new fundraiser, the 50/50 Raffle, will run through Monday, Dec. 7. Don Howerton, executive director of United Way of the Coalfield, said it is their first raffle and they are excited to see how it goes.
The winner will be drawn at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 via United Way’s Facebook live and will receive half of the proceeds generated. Tickets for the raffle are $10 each and can only be purchased through United way’s website, http:// unitedwayofthe coalfield.org/half-pot-raffle/.
In other fundraiser news, United Way is continuing their online basket auction through noon on Friday, Nov. 20. Some of the baskets up for bid include: Bachelor’s Night, Fall Basket, Safe at Home and Woman’s Delight.
Baskets can be bid on through their website, https://unitedwayof thecoal field.org/silent- auction/.
Proceeds for both fundraisers will benefit the 2020-2021 United Way of the Coalfield campaign.