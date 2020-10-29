While Dawson Springs will not have any set hours for Halloween this year, officials are urging caution and asking residents to follow social distancing guidelines if they choose to take part in any festivities.
Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley said he encourages all citizens to continue to be safe during the COVID-19 outbreak, which has caused Hopkins County to become a red zone county due to the recent increase in cases.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hopkins County had a total of 1,043 COVID cases, according to the Hopkins County Health Department.
“Continue to practice social distancing, wear a mask when around people, limit your group size, hand the candy directly to the children trick-or-treating and no Trunk-or-Treats,” Smiley said. “Anybody who doesn’t want anybody to come to their door needs to leave their light off.”
Dawson Springs City Councilman Kenny Mitchell also said that citizens should follow the safety guidelines.
In response to the red zone counties, Gov. Andy Beshear released recommendations for those areas on Monday including employers allowing employees to work from home when possible, government offices that do not provide critical services to operate virtually, reducing in-person shopping; ordering online or picking up curbside as much as possible, ordering take-out; avoiding dining in restaurants or bars, prioritizing businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines; rescheduling, postponing or canceling public events; do not host or attend gatherings of any size and avoiding non-essential activities outside your home.
Other municipalities have also released Halloween plans:
• Madisonville will celebrate Halloween on Saturday from 3-7 p.m.
• Hanson will celebrate Halloween from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday.
• Mortons Gap has not released any official hours for Halloween.
• White Plains will celebrate Halloween from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday.