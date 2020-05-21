Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council began with a moment of silence held in memory of former mayor Stacia Peyton, who died on May 15. Peyton served as mayor of Dawson Springs for over 14 years, was a member of the city council for one term, and was appointed as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Local Government under the Steve Beshear administration.
Mayor Chris Smiley announced that the municipal offices will be closed after lunch on Friday in observance of Peyton’s funeral service. Smiley also informed the council that Dawsonians will be able to cast an absentee ballot in a mobile voting location on Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Veterans’ Memorial Park on Railroad Avenue.
In old business, the council conducted second readings of:
- an amendment to the budget for fiscal year 2019-20 for additional revenue. “That’s where they gave us more road money,” said Smiley.
- the budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
- the amendment of ordinances from American Publishing 2019. “We already approved the amendment of the ordinances, and now we need to have a reading of the approval to put it in our book,” said Smiley.In new business, the council amended the Municipal Road Aid agreement for fiscal year 2021, or Resolution 2020-04.
“They had given us $57,264, then decreased that to $50,242,” said City Clerk Janet Dunbar. “This resolution is to approve that along with the fact that they will not be giving us a percentage until they look at the funds. The first payment was to be $33,328, and we usually get that in August. This time I don’t know when we’ll get that.”
“There’s nothing we can do about that,” said council member Kenny Mitchell.
In his commentary portion of the agenda, Smiley:
- provided clarity on the continuance of his Covid-19 Executive Order.
“We’re going to follow through with whatever the County has is what we’re doing with the Executive Order,” said Smiley. “We’re going to start dropping things down just like the rest of the state is doing with the restaurants and everything.”
- maintained that the municipal offices will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future, due to limited space and social distancing protocols. They’re putting their payments in the drop box and that’s working--if they need something, they know to call, and we’ll make arrangements, said Smiley.
- discussed the sale of bricks from the recent razing of the historic building on South Main Street. “Bo (Hester) and I are going to set up Thursday or Friday down there,” said Smiley. “People can pick up bricks for 50 cents a brick--I’ve had a bunch of people ask for bricks.”
- reminded the council that those who intend to run for local seats in the 2020 General Election may contact the county clerk’s office for the packet which must be filed by 4 p.m. on June 2. To request a packet, the county clerk’s office can be reached by phone at (270)821-7361.