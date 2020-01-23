MCC has been ranked as one of the best community colleges in Kentucky by the website bestcolleges.com.
In determining the rankings, bestcolleges.com reviewed and evaluated student completion, persistence, and transfer data available through the National Center for Education Statistics and the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System. Additional factors included college affordability and the %age of students who took student loans to help fund their education.
“We are honored to be recognized for our outcomes for students,” said Dr. Cindy Kelley, president of Madisonville Community College. “The faculty and staff work so hard to make sure students stay enrolled and graduate on time. With all the scholarships and support we offer, students kind truly find a better life at MCC.”
Community colleges are often the first step in one’s higher education journey. Unlike four-year colleges and universities, community colleges typically offer open enrollment policies, meaning you can enroll if you possess a GED certificate or high school diploma. Many of these schools also offer GED assistance for students who need it. Additionally, community colleges are usually far more affordable than four-year institutions. Many students earn their associate degree before transferring to four-year programs, saving thousands of dollars in tuition.
Community colleges serve all types of students, whether you are looking to enter the workforce as quickly as possible or begin your journey toward a bachelor’s or graduate degree. Many schools offer transfer programs that enable you to complete the first half of your undergraduate studies at a community college before transferring to a four-year school to earn your bachelor’s. You can also earn a professional associate degree or certificate that prepares you to work in a specific field, such as nursing or automotive repair.
Selecting the right two-year college in Kentucky can be difficult, particularly given the number of programs and online education options. The closest school may not always be the best choice, especially if you have a specific degree or career outcome in mind. This ranking offers an overview of some of the top community colleges in Kentucky, and it can help you narrow your potential schools. Below, you can find information about each school’s programs, as well as other distinguishing factors.
Kentucky offers a low cost of living and plenty of options for college graduates. While the state’s unemployment rate is above the national average — 4.4% as of September 2019 — Kentucky boasts many strong industries, including automotive production, aerospace, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.