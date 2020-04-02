Each day is different. And in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, those words have proven to be true.
Since Dawson Springs Independent Schools had its last day of classroom instruction on March 13, the end date of nontraditional instruction has changed nearly as fast as the news can be delivered.
The longer the end date extends, the more events and plans are canceled. The more cases and deaths from COVID-19, the longer and more in-depth changes are to communities across the globe.
The latest information about the school district was discussed Thursday night during a Facebook live special-called meeting of the Dawson Springs school board. Nearly 70 people watched the 6-minute meeting.
On the agenda was discussion of the elimination of spring break, the application of "banked" instructional time and the compensation of those who have been at the school working during this time, all of which were unanimously approved by school board members Thursday. School board chair Vicki Allen, vice chair Tracy Overby, Lindsey Morgan, Wes Ausenbaugh and Kent Dillingham were all present electronically.
Superintendent Lenny Whalen has spoken with staff and parents to see what they thought about eliminating spring break and using the week to continue nontraditional instruction. In partnership with applying "banked" instructional time, the 2019-20 school year would end earlier for students, he said. He issued a poll to staff and sought parent reactions via Twitter on Tuesday.
In doing this, questions arise. What does this mean for staff and their contractual obligations? What would be the last day of school? What about prom, the senior trip and graduation?
Whalen answered some of those questions following the board meeting Thursday and in a letter penned Wednesday.
Because a state of emergency has been issued and with work from the Kentucky General Assembly, the nontraditional instruction days and "banked" time together would work as time served for staff and it would fulfill their contracts. The staff would still have "odds and ends" to complete, including Closing Day and maybe a day or two of training, he said.
During the meeting, Whalen said he expects the last day of school to be around May 1. He wants to verify a final date with district personnel before announcing it.
In response to Whalen's tweet, which was posted on The Dawson Springs Progress Facebook page, many users approved of the idea; however, parents of seniors expressed concerns about how the decision would affect their children's milestone events.
Would the students be able to take the trip they have saved up for? Would they be able to walk across the stage at graduation with their families watching? Would they be able to rent their tuxedoes or recoup fees paid up front for rentals they won't use or dresses they won't wear?
The senior trip, which was postponed twice, has now been canceled, Whalen said Thursday night. The senior sponsors are working at getting refunds issued.
"We're hopeful that we may still be able to have graduation as planned on May 22," Whalen said. "In the event that it is still unsafe and it turns out we have to postpone graduation, we will have (a) graduation ceremony when it is safe to do so, even if it is in the summer or beyond."
Prom was scheduled for April 25 and Whalen said prom is postponed and will likely be canceled.
"I know this will not be a popular decision and I don't like that we are in this situation to have to make it," he added. "... I hate this immensely for our senior class, who has lost multiple opportunities due to this situation."
Some parents of seniors have started planning some sort of prom off campus at a later date. A date may be set in a few weeks, the parents said.
The board approved compensation for those who have been on-site working, including face-to-face work and picking up extra duties. A one-time stipend of $500 will be given to those food service workers, bus drivers, custodians, front office secretaries, Family Resource and Youth Service Center staff and any other employees who fit the criteria determined by Whalen, building principals and Kent Workman, director of pupil personnel.
Other notable updates:
• Parents can drop off completed packets and pick up new packets in front of each of the schools from 8 a.m. until noon today.
• The next regular meeting of the school board is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 20.
• With the increase of coronavirus cases in the area, the district has altered its food pickup system. No food is delivered by the schools. Parents can pick up a week's worth of food per child in the alley between the elementary and high schools on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon. The district started the system on Monday, but was not fully prepared for the number of meals needed. Whalen said staff will "double-down" for the next date, which is Monday. The staff will prepare more than double the number of meals handed out this week.
• A date and time will be scheduled when it is safe to retrieve items from school. If a child needs something from school to complete their work, parents or guardians can call the hotline numbers or the school offices, and a pickup will be arranged. The Dawson Springs Elementary School COVID-19 hotline number is 270-871-2763. The Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School COVID-19 hotline number is 270-871-2660. To contact the Dawson Springs Family Resource and Youth Service Center and to ask about meals, call 270-871-3281. The Dawson Springs board of education hotline for COVID-19 is 270-871-3261.