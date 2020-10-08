A Dawson Springs man was arrested Friday morning and charged with cultivating marijuana after admitting to deputies that plants found on his property were his for personal use.
Robert Plunkett, 49, was charged with cultivating in marijuana — five or more plants — after Hopkins County Sheriff deputies responded to a disorderly conduct call in Dawson Springs on Charleston Road.
Plunkett met the deputy and said that a man, Joel Griffith, was at the property to repossess a storage unit.
Plunkett said he told Griffith that he could take the storage unit but said he first needed to remove the marijuana plants from inside, according to reports.
Griffith made contact with central dispatch telling them about the marijuana plants.
After Plunkett gave the deputy permission to enter the property, Plunkett went inside the storage unit and brought the marijuana plants outside in two large black bags.
Plunkett told the deputy the plants belonged to him and he was drying them in the storage unit for personal use. He said he had received the plants from an individual for free.
Plunkett was housed at the Hopkins County Detention Center. He was released Friday afternoon.