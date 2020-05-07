Wednesday marked the next step in reopening Kentucky businesses. And Baptist Health Madisonville plans to take it in stages.
“We’re hoping to be at 25% of our pre-coronavirus volume,” Marketing Director Kristy Quinn said Tuesday.
That means a few employees will have jobs again. Quinn confirmed that about 100 hospital personnel were furloughed in recent weeks, even as the emergency staff dealt with a surge in pandemic patients.
Quinn described the laid-off employees as “billing, pre-registration,” along with some nurses.
“They’re ready to come back,” Quinn said. “We’ve been keeping in contact with the staff.”
Under Gov. Andy Beshear’s rules, outpatient and ambulatory surgery resumed Wednesday, as well as invasive procedures. A statement from Baptist Health says this will include hernia repair, lesion treatment and knee arthroscopy. Laboratory services restarted last week.
“We never really stopped doing lab procedures,” Quinn said, “but the volume went way down.”
The next step for health care will come next Wednesday. Inpatient surgery and procedures that are not considered urgent may resume, but at only half the volume handled before COVID-19 arrived.
The hospital statement explains this will allow treatment of bunions, ankles and tubal ligation, among other procedures.
On Wednesday, May 27, hospitals may return to full-schedule surgery if they choose. For Baptist Health, this will mean a resumption of tonsillectomies, cataract surgery, urology and ear procedures.
“We hope to be at 50% capacity, then 75% capacity,” Quinn said, “then back to 100% by the end of May or early June.”
But at every step, COVID-19 is not being ignored. Baptist Health and other “acute care” hospitals across Kentucky are required to keep at least 30% of their general and intensive care beds reserved for virus patients. And tests for the virus are required before all procedures.
“Patients and visitors are encouraged to bring their own masks,” the statement said. They are required for “patients, caregivers and the community.”