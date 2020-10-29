The boys will be back in town on Saturday, and by “town,” we’re talking about the state championship meet; and by “boys,” we’re speaking of back-to-back regional champions.
After bringing home the hardware from last weekend’s Region I Class A meet, the Dawson Springs boys varsity cross country team will compete in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Cross Country Championships on Saturday morning at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris.
Those qualifying for state are seniors Caleb Garrett and Logan McKnight; Tyler Hale, Yosiyah McCune, Alex Mitchell, and Ethan Osbourne; sophomores and freshmen Michael Faughn and Lucas Osbourne.
The cross country teams at DSHS are coached by Rhonda and Wayne Simpson and have been assigned to lane six in the first wave of the Class A championship, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EST.
Due to precautionary measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the state meet will be conducted in three waves of runners. After the harriers in the first wave depart, the second wave takes off at 10:35 a.m., with the third wave scheduled at 10:40 a.m.
Like all things 2020, the sport also had to adapt to social distancing mandates in order to become a reality this season.
“The meets have been very different,” said Rhonda. “We run in waves, so we do not have as many runners running at one time.”
Comparing this season to those of the past, Rhonda said, “We wear masks while we stretch and we social distance--they do take off the masks to run.”
Conditioning and preparing for the season in the midst of a global health pandemic was challenging, but the Panthers were eager to conform to all COVID-related details in order to participate.
“We also ran shorter distances at the beginning of the season to reduce the amount of contact,” Rhonda said. “ We only ran six races before regionals and only three of those were 5Ks.”
Those Panthers coming up through the ranks weren’t as lucky.
“Unfortunately, it really hurt our elementary and middle school kids,” said Rhonda. “We had zero elementary races this year and only three middle school races.”
Due to Hopkins County’s placement “in the red,” in regards to positive cases of the coronavirus per capita, Panther harriers had to be creative in order to stay in primo competition form.
“We were unable to practice together for a week, but missed meets for two weeks,” Rhonda said. “ We sent out a message and told the kids what mileage we wanted them to run on the days that we were not allowed to practice together. I had several boys who got together and ran and there were many sightings of them running in town, which we loved to hear about.
“I just want to say thank you to the kids who ran this year — and their parents,” she said. “It was a crazy season and our kids persevered.”
“This season has been tough but the rules and cancellations did not stop our runners from finishing the season,” said Wayne. “I am really proud of all our runners who stuck it out to the end of the season. I am extra proud of the boys who finished with an outstanding effort to earn back-to-back regional championships.”
“We are also very thankful that the KHSAA allowed the kids the opportunity to run,” said Rhonda.