Shane Shaw loved watching football. His favorite NFL player was JJ Watt of the Houston Texans.
“He could tell you stats like he was a recruiter,” said Dawson Springs resident Samantha Copple, a family friend of the Shaws.
That is just one of many memories Copple has of Shaw.
Shaw, 9, died Friday at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after an incident Tuesday at his home on Collins Bridge Road in northern Christian County.
Shaw was home with his mother, Stephanie, his brother, TJ, and his aunt, Courtney.
Shaw got into some medication and ingested an unknown amount, Christian County Sheriff’s deputies reported.
He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, Copple said. Medical personnel performed CPR and he was taken by ambulance to Vanderbilt. The family was told Shaw suffered a brain injury and was placed on a ventilator. By Thursday, the doctors told the family there was nothing else to be done and he was taken off life support and died at 12:59 a.m. Friday.
Chris Miller, the public information officer for the CCSD, said an investigation is not yet complete and no further information will be released.
Shaw’s memory will be honored with a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Donnie Howton, pastor of Dawson Springs Baptist Temple, will officiate.
Joni Howton Stuessel, whose father pastors the church, said the Shaw boys attended Baptist Temple when they lived inside the city limits. She said having Shaw at church was a joy.
“He and TJ both were so special to our church,” she said. “They rode the church van with me most every time I drove it. Shane had a smile bigger than one could imagine. He was always excited to be around people that cared. Both boys enjoyed coming to church so much. My dad is the pastor at our church and they called him Papaw just like most of the other kids do at church. Shane and TJ both have touched so many hearts in our church.”
In addition to football, Shaw also loved reading and math and excelled in school. He was set to start fifth grade at Dawson Springs Elementary School on Sept. 1.
He was in Kammie King’s preschool class. She remembers him playing with trucks and building with the blocks, constructing towers and roads.
“Shane was a very sweet, loving boy,” King said. “He had a smile that lit up the room. I was blessed to know him.”
Copple met the Shaws when both families lived at Belmont Apartments in Dawson Springs 12 years ago. The families have remained close.
“It’s really hard,” said Copple, who described Shaw as fun, loving and caring. “I just never thought our small town would have to go through this.”
The family needs prayers, she added. She is also looking into starting a “meal train” for them.
The funeral home and family members covered most of the funeral expenses; however, a few funds have been created in Shaw’s name. The Shane Shaw Benefit Account is open at US Bank. In addition, a Venmo account (ShaneShawBenefitAccount) and a GoFundMe page (Shane Shaw) have been created.