Dawson Springs, KY (42408)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.