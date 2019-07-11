From Progress staff reports
Baptist Health Madisonville has two new doctors on staff, according to news releases from the medical facility.
Dr. Christopher Squires joined the staff of the Baptist Health Medical Group Women's Care at the first of this month.
He is board certified as an obstetrician and gynecologist. He earned his doctorate in osteopathic medicine from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, the release states. His residency was completed at the Army medical center in Honolulu.
On July 1, Dr. Adnan Sultan joined the staff of the Baptist Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Center.
He is board certified as a cardiologist as well as internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and vascular ultrasound interpretation. He earned his medical degree in Pakistan and then completed a cardiovascular disease fellowship at the University of Louisville and an interventional cardiology fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.
To reach Dr. Squires or the women's health center, call 270-326-3900. To reach Dr. Sultan or the heart and vascular center, call 270-326-3800.