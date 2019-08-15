The Dawson Springs Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Danny G. Johnson, 53, Nortonville, was arrested Saturday after he was seen walking and falling on Industrial Park Drive, according to a news release. Johnson had slurred speech, glassy and bloodshot eyes and an alcohol odor and told police he was walking to Nortonville, the release states. Johnson was charged with alcohol intoxication.
• A female juvenile was arrested Aug. 5 on Hosick Avenue and charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Melissa L. Appleby, 38, Dawson Springs, was arrested Aug. 6 on a failure to pay warrant.
• Dillon J. Shelton, 24, Dawson Springs, turned himself in Aug. 6, a news release states. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of synthetic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia on a Hopkins County indictment warrant.
Madisonville Police Department released the following reports recently:
• Ethan M. Davis, 26, Dawson Springs, was charged Aug. 6 with parole violation.
• Jonathon D. Greer, 34, of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Ashley B. Littlepage, 32, Dawson Springs, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto, $500 or more but under $10,000), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree burglary and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
Princeton Police Department released the following report recently:
• Patricia M. Johnson, 30, Dawson Springs, was cited to court Aug. 2 on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (less than $500).