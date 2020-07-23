The Princeton Police Department reported the following activity last week:
• At 12:15 p.m. on July 13, officers served a Caldwell County Indictment Warrant at the jail to Thomas Q. Towery, 30, of Dawson Springs charging him with wanton endangerment, 1st Degree, possession of handgun by convicted felon, assault, 4th degree — domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, 1st degree, and persistent felony offender 1st.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report on Monday:
• Roger D. McCarty, 40, Dawson Springs, was arrested Friday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.