Passing the baton New band director, students 'excited' about season

The Dawson Springs High School Marching Panther Band will take fans through a musical movie marathon this season.
The director is new band director Jennifer Fox and she has selected movie music by John Williams to fit this year's marching band theme: A Night at the Movies.
The band's performance will start with "The Raiders March" from "Indiana Jones" and continue with music from "Star Wars" and "Jurassic Park." "E.T." will be the finishing song.
Fox said the students are "really excited" about the musical selections.
"Part of the reason why I chose that music is because i wanted the transition from Mr. Hall to me ... to go a little smoother," she said. "I wanted to choose music that the kids would really be motivated to learn to play."
Fox follows the legacy of Andy Hall, who spent three decades as Dawson Springs band director. Hall retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year.
Fox's husband, Allen, who is a native Dawsonian, introduced her to Hall a couple years ago. Fox, a New York native, has been helping with band camp and sectionals ever since.
"I knew a lot of the kids ahead of time," she said.
She comes to Kentucky after serving as band director in New York for several years. She and Allen met while in college in the Empire State.
After selecting the music for this year's show, Fox contacted section leaders, some of whom were recommended by Hall, and provided them with music early so they could help teach the others. She chose senior Zoe Howton as field commander.
When the band gathered for band camp on July 29, members worked on learning the music the first week and learning marching techniques the second week. Fox said the band, which is made up of about 50 members, did "really well" learning the music.
"They're really focusing hard," Fox said. "They sound better than I've heard them probably ever sound."
Fox said her teaching style leaves her working closely with individual sections: battery percussion, woodwind, brass, pit and color guard.
The color guard is led by parents Tiffiany Heggen and Noelle Young. Jamie Thorp heads the band boosters. Fox said former Panther band members, Dakota Ford and Mallory Hall, have also helped.
The season's opening is coming up and Fox outlined her goals for the year.
She wants to the band to score well at contest and field shows. The band has its Town Show at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Dawson Springs High School. The first field show is the next day at Russellville High School at 5 p.m. The next three Saturdays are full of field shows: Logan County at 4 p.m. Sept. 21, McLean County at 5 p.m. Sept. 28, and Christian County at 9 a.m. Oct. 5.
Fox would like to recruit more low brass -- tuba, trombone, etc. -- players. Also, she would like to help the students stay motivated to play all through high school. She said the numbers are getting lower and she'd like to boost that up.
She wants the band to be more involved in festivals, solo ensembles and other ventures, including All-District.
And the band -- cast -- needs new uniforms -- wardrobe.