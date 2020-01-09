Kentucky constitutional officers sworn in

photo provided
Kentucky’s constitutional officers were sworn into their positions in an inaugural ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday morning. Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball, and Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles officially began their terms as elected officers upon taking the oath of office. Auditor Harmon, Treasurer Ball, and Commissioner Quarles were sworn in for their second terms, while Secretary Adams and Attorney General Cameron will begin their first full terms in office.