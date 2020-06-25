The Owensboro Police Department released the following report on June 10:
• William D. Barnes, 40, Dawson Springs, was charged June 9 with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Monday:
• Eric H. Downs, 77, Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with theft by deception (including cold checks under $500) on a Hopkins County complaint warrant.
• Russell W. Terry, 54, Dawson Springs, was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place.