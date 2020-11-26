Aid from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is available for Kentuckians struggling to pay back money owed for essential utilities.
The Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund is in place to assist “hard-pressed citizens across the commonwealth ensure uninterrupted access to water, electricity and more.”
The fund was created using $15 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, and can assist households with income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level that have suffered financially due to COVID-19 by covering up to $500 for past-due utility, water or wastewater bills.
Some households can be paid up to $200 for past due electric or natural gas bill up to two times, according to Susan Dunlap, the Executive Director of the Office of Public Affairs.
“I encourage all eligible Kentuckians to access this program,” said Eric Friedlander, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. “The fund is available and offered as another resource to help get us through this pandemic together as Team Kentucky.”
To apply, residents need their most current utility bill, proof of arrearage, payment plan or disconnect notice for utilities, proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card for each member of the household and proof of all household’s income from the preceding month.
An executive order was announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Oct. 19 allowing utility cutoffs to resume on Nov. 6.
Cities in Hopkins County responded in different ways.
With a backlogged amount owed at just over half a million at a total of $530,919 with $452,687 being owed from residential accounts and $78,232 from commercial accounts, the City of Madisonville decided to extend their cutoff date to Friday, Jan. 15.
Madisonville Public Relations Director Sara Lutz said the city will continue with their plan to extend the cutoff date to next year even with new mandates in place restricting restaurant, gym and event venue capacity in the state for the next three to six weeks.
In White Plains, utility outstanding debts is around $9,000, according to White Plains Mayor Joshua Slaton, who said they will follow Beshear’s order to give a payment plan of six months.
Other cities contacted did not return comment by press time.
The executive order issued on Oct. 19 instructs municipalities to create payment plans for all debt accumulated from “services rendered on or after May 8, 2020, and before Oct. 25, 2020, to the extent that past due balances exist.”
Kentuckians can apply at their local Community Action Agency. To locate a local office, call 800-456-3452 or visit www.capky.org/.